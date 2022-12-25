A scandal rocked Virginia’s governor. Here’s what happened next

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In 2019, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam faced a scandal involving a racist photograph in his medical school yearbook. But he decided not to resign, and instead focused on reconciliation, becoming one of the most consequential governors in Virginia's history. Margaret Edes' new book, "What the Eyes Can't See," examines Northam's redemption story and Virginia's racial history.
