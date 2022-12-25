Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Winter weather cripples holiday travel

Audio

In our Sunday News Wrap: a monster winter storm has claimed at least 20 lives and crippled holiday travel across the nation. In Afghanistan, four major aid groups are suspending operations after the Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental operations.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch