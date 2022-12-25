News Wrap: Winter weather cripples holiday travel

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our Sunday News Wrap: a monster winter storm has claimed at least 20 lives and crippled holiday travel across the nation. In Afghanistan, four major aid groups are suspending operations after the Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental operations.
