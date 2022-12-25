Give to PBS NewsHour now
December 25, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Winter weather cripples holiday travel across the country and claims at least 20 lives. A look inside the racial reckoning in Virginia after a 2019 scandal almost ended the career of Governor Ralph Northam. Plus: Geoff Bennett spends some time in the kitchen with the award-winning baker and author, Bryan Ford. And singer Michael Bublé on the choices and inspirations behind his music.

Segments From This Episode

