A second COVID-19 vaccine is on its way. What’s next?

Caroline Chen:

Yeah. So this is a great question and one that we just don't have a 100 percent answer to yet. And people ask, why? Isn't a vaccine supposed to protect me and make me immune? So, what we know right now as of this moment from the trials is, does the vaccine prevent me from COVID sickness. And that's because that's what they measured in the trials so far. Of these trials, the Pfizer/Moderna trials are actually ongoing and they'll actually track the people in the trials as long as they can for two years because they want to know did they have any side effects long ongoing and they're still measuring and gathering data. So that's really important to know that we're going to continue to get information from these trials.

So at this point in time, they're able to say what was its effect on COVID sickness. So that means symptomatic illness, that somebody felt that they had a fever, they had COVID symptoms, and then they went and got a test. So is it possible that you could have the vaccine and then pick up the coronavirus? It's hanging out in your nose. You don't have symptoms. You wouldn't be positive on a test and you know, you wouldn't get sick, but you could still pass it on to someone else. That's still something that hasn't been totally proven.

Now, I have talked to a lot of scientists and they say it's so effective at preventing sickness, it's actually quite likely that it will also prevent transmission. But we just haven't 100% proved this yet in a trial. So I can't tell someone, I promise you, that you can no longer transmit the coronavirus. They are trying to gather data on this. And Moderna's trial actually has collected a little bit of data that looks positive. But this is not yet a signed and sealed answer at this point in time. I hope that they're going to continue to answer these questions as the trials keep going. And of course, we all want to know this.

But again, until a lot of people have vaccines that we have as a country, more herd immunity until the scientists gather more data, I think we just can't afford at this point to be like, we're going to let our guard down and do whatever we want. So if you get a vaccine, you also don't know who else has gotten a vaccine. And we want to keep encouraging, modeling good behavior for our neighbors until this pandemic is over. So I think that's why everybody is encouraging, even if you've gotten a vaccine, you want to keep wearing a mask at this point. Again, science evolves. We learn more as we go. So this could be a case where as we learn more and we get more data, public health guidance might change.