A Texas regulatory board removed discrimination protections. Critics are fighting back

Ricardo Martinez:

We are still going through COVID. And, you know, our community lacks basic protections from discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodations and healthcare, like I mentioned before. And those are the cornerstones of stability. Right. And many folks are struggling with that stability.

This is not an easy time. Many in our community have preexisting health conditions that have left their immune system compromised or placed them in higher-risk groups. Right. So you add on top of that race, class, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion and many other identity markers and it creates this multifaceted consequence for individuals in our community.

We want to protect all of our members of the LGBTQ community. And I think, you know, some of us are predisposed or more at risk because of some of those classifications I just discussed.