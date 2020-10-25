In new film, a court case for Eric Garner’s family that never was

Hari Sreenivasan:

It's been six years since the death of 43-year-old Eric Garner, who died from being held in a police chokehold after police confronted him for selling loose cigarettes on the street in Staten Island, New York in July 2014.

Since that incident, his final refrains of "I can't breathe," have become synonymous with national and global demonstrations calling for police reforms.

Some change has come. Many jurisdictions have changed rules involving the use of chokeholds.

Still, as with Eric Garner's death and others, many cases with police-involved deaths rarely bring an indictment or go to trial.

Garner's family says for them, justice was not served. But a film released this past spring, now showing on the cable channel, Reelz, chronicles the case that never was.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.