A Trump campaign adviser on post-debate polling and the president’s health

Steve Cortes:

Well, listen, no, I can assure you it's not being done for political reasons.

I think that the — again, I defer to the medical authorities, I'm not a doctor. I'm going to defer to them that they think this is appropriate, and they believe they can manage him, as well as protect other folks at the White House.

And then, secondly, I will just tell you, from a governmental standpoint, although he does have an office suite, and a considerable one, at Walter Reed, it's, of course, not quite the White House.

And I think that the president believes that he will be more effective as our commander in chief in the White House, and that he can do so effectively while protecting other folks. Clearly, he's not going to be wandering the halls of the West Wing or next door at the Executive Office Building.

But, look, this is good news. I mean, I think that we all should celebrate this, that our president, who everyone, I think even people who don't support his agenda, were very understandably worried when Marine One took off from the White House with our president infected with this virus.

He is now returning home in far, far better condition already in just a few short days.