A Utah infectious disease doctor on his state’s coronavirus crisis

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

Let's talk about Utah as a prime example of this. There were more than 1,600 new cases in the state yesterday. That's an increase of about 30 percent from just two weeks ago. The state has suffered more than 570 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospital officials say their facilities are operating at near capacity, raising the prospect they could be forced to prioritize who gets admitted to their intensive care units.

Dr. Edward Stenehjem is an infectious diseases specialist with the Intermountain Healthcare system, which is the biggest system in Utah.

Dr. Stenehjem, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

As I mentioned, you are seeing this big uptick in cases week over week. How are you handling that, with all these people coming to your hospitals?