A war veteran’s story of survivor’s guilt — and redemption

Judy Woodruff:

Two decades of U.S. wars in the Middle East have taken a heavy toll on those who served. One consequence of the conflict is still not well understood: survivor's guilt.

Former Sergeant Adam Linehan served in Afghanistan and Iraq as an Army medic. He's now a journalist. One of his most recent articles was published in The New York Times. And it was titled "I Watched Friends Die in Afghanistan. The Guilt Has Nearly Killed Me."

Linehan recently sat down with our Nick Schifrin.