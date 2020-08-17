A week after devastating wind storm, Iowa faces ‘humanitarian crisis’

Beth Malicki:
I was here in the flood of 2008.
And, at the time, it was so overwhelming. You're hearing some repeating themes here. But we led the national news that night, and we were in the spotlight. And people were reaching out. And we had trucks and trucks of support from the nonprofit side. And they're here, too. But it took a long time for those national agencies to even notice this was happening.
It's not that they didn't care. They didn't know. Also, with the flood, you have a little bit of lead time. In 2008, the water started rising, things were problematic, and they peaked about five days later.
This derecho, we had two hours' warning, two hours. A man died in Iowa because he was riding his bike and a tree fell on him. We have a child who's 8 years old in intensive care because, immediately following, her dad was trying to remove trees, and she was crushed by one.
We were so not ready. And that isn't our fault. There's no warning system that exists for this kind of storm.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.