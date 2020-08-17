A week after devastating wind storm, Iowa faces ‘humanitarian crisis’

Beth Malicki:

That happened last night.

They couldn't get through to anybody at the city to find these people and give them help. These folks were living outside in makeshift tents. And some of them are still living inside their homes that were missing roofs and walls with exposed wires — there's no power coming in anyway — and nails and children.

And this is a community in this particular apartment complex that is predominantly people who came here as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, from Micronesia. And these people need translators. They're terrified. They don't even — they don't know where to go to get help, whereas somebody like me — and I have storm damage, but that doesn't matter — but I know how to connect.

These folks are living in imagery that is — it's unimaginable to be happening in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the United States of America.