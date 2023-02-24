A year after invasion, Russian war crimes inflict death and ruin on Ukraine

In the year since Russia invaded their country, Ukrainians have remained resilient in the face of what the U.S. calls crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces. With the support of the Pulitzer Center, Nick Schifrin reports on what prosecutors and investigators documenting Russia's war crimes in Ukraine have found.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C.

Dan Sagalyn is the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour.

