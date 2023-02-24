News Wrap: 54 dead as heavy rain devastates coastal areas in Brazil

Geoff Bennett:

Rescuers are searching for dozens of people who are still missing before more rain moves in this weekend.

Back in this country, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation rose more than expected last month, triggering a Wall Street sell-off, as investors weighed the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 337 points to close at 32817. The Nasdaq fell 195 points. And the S&P 500 shed 42.

First lady Jill Biden is giving the strongest signal yet that President Joe Biden will run for reelection. The president has long said that it's his intention to run again, but has not yet made it official. During an interview with the Associated Press during a trip to Kenya, the first lady said the president is gearing up for a race.

Jill Biden, Wife of Joe Biden: He says he's not done. He's not finished what he started. And that's what's important. And I think look at all that Joe has done.