A year after virus appeared, Wuhan tells China’s pandemic story

Patrick Fok:

This is an audiovisual journey that details Chinese Communist Party-led efforts against COVID-19, complete with a timeline of events, according to Chinese authorities, of how they unfolded.

There's a tribute, also, to medics who died fighting the outbreak, including Li Wenliang, the whistle-blower doctor silenced by officials for trying to warn the world about the disease and whose death sparked outrage.

Anger over his fate and a perceived cover-up in the early days of the crisis has been turned into a story of sacrifice by a national hero. It's the story of Wuhan the government wants to tell.

This behind me is what's left of the Huanan wet market, what many people believe to be the source, the original source, of COVID-19. And there are no businesses operating inside anymore, and many of the other businesses around the outside, including eateries in particular, remain shuttered as well.

Filming here is not welcome. That's despite there being little to see. People used to sell everything from live animals to seafood at this market. There's barely any sign now that it ever even existed.

Scientists believe the virus may have originated in bats, and that it was passed on to humans via another animal species. But there are doubts about whether this is where the outbreak began. Although many early cases were linked to the market, no animal here was identified as a source of infection.

Lai Yun owns a Japanese restaurant in Wuhan. He lives close to the market, and, before the outbreak, used to buy some of his supplies there.