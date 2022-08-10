Abandoned oil and natural gas wells pollute the environment across Louisiana

Roby Chavez:

Well, look, every state is different.

Louisiana, for example, has its own fund. Up until now, it's been funded by the oil and gas industry, but only a fraction of the money that's needed. In fact, the Louisiana legislative auditor said that it was in no way enough money to keep up with the pace of the growing demand of these orphan wells.

And officials believe those federal dollars coming to Louisiana will help them double the amount of money in this fund. As far as the rest of the nation is concerned, the Environmental Defense Fund has mapped some 81,000 orphan wells in 28 states. And according to that organization, nine million people live within a mile of an orphan well.

And according to an EDF analysis, it may take more money. It would cost, according to them, about $6 billion to plug all of these wells. Many of the states continue to look forward to this money coming their way to help address this problem. Take a look at this graphic that we put together.

Here are just the top 10 states with the largest amount of orphan wells. Pennsylvania has more than 27,000, followed by Ohio, Oklahoma, Kentucky. And Louisiana there rounds out the top 10.