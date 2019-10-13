Turkish offensive on Kurds brings ‘chaos’ in northern Syria

Sarah El Deeb:

We're just receiving reports that a convoy of civilians with a bunch of journalists may have come under fire from a Turkish airstrike or two shells. It's still we're still kind of trying to figure out the details of that. So that's one thing and then you have pictures of women and children leaving the camp where they're being held. This camp had about 900 foreign children and mothers. These are families of ISIS. So what we understood also from officials in the area is that some of the people in the camp were closeted ISIS supporters. And when this happened then there was a lot of violence and pushback against the guards and against the security that were in there so while this is just really fast moving, what we know is that there is no control over the security of these detention centers. The bigger problem is a whole camp which is further to the east that has a lot more families of ISIS directly. And we've heard last month, the leader of the Islamic State asked for every supporter of ISIS to try to free these people so we don't know what kind of what kind of consequence it would have, but it's definitely chaos.