Across the country, 2020 Democrats appeal to working-class voters

Lisa Desjardins:

Also there, California Senator Kamala Harris and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke. This weekend, O'Rourke also unveiled a 10-year $5 trillion climate change plan that aims to get the U.S. to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. His plan uses an initial government investment to spark private spending.

Meantime, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker took his Justice For All tour, focused on criminal justice reform, to Florida. Booker is pushing to expand voting rights for felons, something Florida voters approved last year and some in the state legislature are trying to limit.