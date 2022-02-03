Across the U.S., a sprawling winter storm brings snow, ice and tornadoes

Nicole Ellis
Harry Zahn
Crews and residents across the Midwest are digging their way out as a sprawling winter storm pushes further across the country. Some places have reported over a foot of snow, creating dangerous driving conditions in several states, while more than 4,000 flights were canceled Thursday alone. Nicole Ellis has our report.

Nicole Ellis
Harry Zahn
