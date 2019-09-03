Acting DHS Sec. McAleenan on Hurricane Dorian preparations and FEMA funding

Kevin McAleenan:

Sure.

I just came over from FEMA headquarters, where the National Response Coordination Center is fully active, with over 200 professionals across the interagency monitoring every aspect of this situation with this very powerful storm.

And I think the number one thing to remember here is, even if we don't expect it to make landfall now in Florida, this is still a very dangerous storm. It's a triple threat. We have got the wind field actually expanding, even though the wind speed has come down a little bit.

We have the storm surge is going to be significant all along the coastline. And it's also going to be a prolonged rain event. So we still need people to heed the warnings of emergency management professionals at the state and local level, to evacuate if they're in a mandatory evacuation area, and to prepare for potentially a prolonged impact from the storm.