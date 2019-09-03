After Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas, U.S. officials fight storm ‘complacency’

John Yang:

Torrential rains inundated homes and submerged the Grand Bahama Airport under six feet of water. Dorian weakened to a Category 2 storm this morning, as winds dipped below 110 miles an hour.

Forecasters say Dorian will move dangerously close to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, running parallel to the Florida coast through tomorrow evening. Then they expect it to continue north toward Georgia and South Carolina.

While the storm's core is expected to remain offshore, heavy rains, strong winds and dangerous storm surges are expected to reach land. More than two million people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been warned to evacuate.