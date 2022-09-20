Adnan Syed’s attorney talks about his release what it says about criminal justice system

Erica Suter:

Well, of course, I could say, on behalf of my client, and, of course, just as a human being, we have enormous sympathy and compassion for what the victim's family is going through.

And, as far as what the state did or shouldn't do, our system is set up as an adversarial system, and there are obligations of the state and there are obligations of the defense, and there are rules and regulations about sort of what our different roles are.

And so we, in terms of being able to have contact with the victims, in terms of being — of giving notice to other prosecutors offices, those all fall within sort of what the state's duties and obligations are. And so, that, I would just sort of defer to the state.