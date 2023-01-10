Advances in artificial intelligence raise new ethics concerns

Kelsey Piper:

So I think that any industry that sees itself start to be automated is going to be sort of appalled and frustrated at people losing good jobs that were able to support them being replaced with computers.

But I think a couple things have made it worse. One of those is just that it happened so fast. We went from having no A.I.s that could do meaningful, beautiful images to having a ton of them from different companies, including some open-source ones, that anybody could go online and play with at any time for free or for a very small price.

So that's just an overnight shift. And then I think the other thing is that artists take pride in their craft. They don't think of it as just a job. They think of it as like an expression of their individuality and their style and who they are as people.

And so, of course, it's a little galling to have an A.I. system that can just do it all and copy your style without any need for you.