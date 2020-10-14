Affordable Care Act, voting rights in spotlight on Day 3 of Barrett hearing

Amy Coney Barrett:

Senator Harris, I will not comment on what any justice said, an opinion, whether an opinion is right or wrong, or endorse that proposition.

Senator, I'm not exactly sure what you're getting at with asking me to endorse the fact or whether any particular practice constitutes voter discrimination.

I'm very happy to say that I think racial discrimination still exists in the United States, and I think we have seen evidence of that this summer. But as to engaging…