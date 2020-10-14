How these 2 legal scholars see Amy Coney Barrett’s testimony

Victoria Nourse:

Well, I think we learned that she's capable of evading lots of questions.

But I think that that also suggests something important about how she might rule. So she was asked several times to comment on cases. And she can't do that. But the number of things that she refused to discuss, such as, did the president have to leave his office peaceably, were often quite extreme, in my view.

Other justices have answered some of these questions, for example. So, for example, Griswold vs. Connecticut, a case that's about whether you — a state can criminalize contraception, Chief Justice Roberts answered that question. She refused to do.

So, in the silences, we can read in a few things, when we add in her judicial philosophy. And I'm not the only one who thinks that originalism is a recipe for creating what she called havoc.

So, with that philosophy, we know she's very tied to it, very tied to Justice Scalia, and he would have ruled against the ACA. Some originalists don't think Medicare is constitutional, as Senator Feinstein asked her.

It — some people think that the administrative state, all of the agencies, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, might be unconstitutional. It's a major shift. And this is why folks who study the court have been writing that this could be a shift that is as radical as moving us back to the 1930s.

This — you're going to see fireworks in this court, in my opinion. And we know that from this philosophy that's called both originalism for the Constitution and textualism for statutes.