The unusual tone and timeline of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing

Marcia Coyle:

Well, they were certainly very different, because they're very different candidates — nominees

Justice — I think the only similarities that they really have between the two of them is that they have very conservative records on the federal appellate court. And — I'm sorry — they have very conservative records as judges on the federal appellate court.

And they're — they also are similar in the fact that they both declined to answer many specific questions about specific cases and issues that could come before the court.

In terms of their actual confirmation hearings, they were like night and day. Judge Kavanaugh — Justice Kavanaugh's hearing was very contentious, even before the sexual assault allegation was made against him. He had a career of 12 years on the federal appellate court. And prior to that, he had a very political legal career.

He worked in the independent counsel's office that was investigating President Clinton. He helped prepare the report that went to the House for impeachment of Clinton. And then he moved on to the White House when George W. Bush was elected president, whereas Judge Barrett has been on the appellate court not quite three years, and has spent the bulk of her life in academia, as a law professor at Notre Dame.

So, in terms of the hearings, her hearing has been, as Lisa just reported, very civil, very calm, and some very good exchanges on her judicial philosophy. But, with then candidate — nominee Judge Kavanaugh, it was extremely contentious.

And, as I said, it was contentious even before the sexual assault allegations, because a number of the Senate Democrats on the committee had had experience when he was first nominated to that court, and his nomination did not go through. They felt that he had not been fully truthful with them.

When he came up again for the Supreme Court, he had a lot of documents that the Senate Democrats felt they did not get access to or they got access to much too late in order to really review them. So, those hearings got off to a very bad start. That was not the case with Judge Barrett, obviously.