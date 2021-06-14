Afghan allies ‘begging’ for their lives, face Taliban attacks amid US withdrawal

Jane Ferguson:

Few have the opportunity Asadi had or the legal support. Other Afghans who helped U.S. forces as interpreters have been waiting for years to be issued visas to the U.S. under the Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV, program set up in 2006 to help recruit interpreters to work with U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

But those visas have been plagued with endless delays and bureaucracy, reducing to a trickle the lucky ones who make it through. Right now, there are 18,000 applications backlogged, not including family members. With President Biden's decision to withdraw all American forces from the country completely, those applicants risk being left behind.

The Taliban is on the doorstep of Kabul, and they have anyone who helped or worked with the U.S. well within their sights.

The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan is happening so rapidly, the situation for the Afghans left behind still waiting for visas, is becoming a life-and-death emergency. The campaign here in Washington, D.C., to get them out of there before the Taliban can get to them is intensifying.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been pushing for years to get more SIVs issued, and faster. Senator Jeanne Shaheen is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relation Committee. She worked closely with the late Senator John McCain on the issue and is leading urgent efforts now