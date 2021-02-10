Afghan warlords and militias fill the security vacuum left by a weak central government

Jane Ferguson:

They were keen to show us those schools, Alipur himself giving us a tour.

Here, on this snowy mountain top, a remarkable sight, boys and girls sitting side by side taking extra classes in calculus, as state schools close for winter break.

But the reality is, this is not the image of Afghanistan's future either the Afghan people or the international community pictured 20 years ago, local militias patrolling their own communities, fighting off other militant groups.

As America prepares to withdraw its troops under a February 2020 deal with the Taliban, talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled. If that peace process fails, there is a serious risk of the country's war splintering and smaller conflicts between fighting groups erupting for control of territory.

The Afghan civil war of the early '90s, after the Soviet retreat, was devastating, with gangs of fighters plundering the country. That chaos was what eventually led to the Taliban's rise and popularity, as communities begged for order.

Hopes to avoid repeating history lie with current talks in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban. But even if a deal happens, there is no guarantee that various ethnic and social groups in Afghanistan would support it. The Hazara community is predominantly made up of Shia Muslims, making them a target for the Taliban's Sunni extremism.

If a deal is done in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban, it'll be men like this who have been targeted by the Taliban for years who will get to decide whether or not they themselves are on board.

Several hours away from Alipur's hideout, in rural Bamiyan province, people live in the shadow of a visceral symbol of the country's culture and its destructive war. The famous 2,000-year-old giant Buddha statues carved from these cliffs and once a marker of the area's ancient Buddhist communities were blown up by the Taliban during their rule. And they continue to hold these communities in fear.

Hussein Razayee makes a living as a taxi driver between Bamiyan and the capital, Kabul. It's one of the few jobs going in this part of the country. But to do it, he has to travel through areas controlled by the Taliban.