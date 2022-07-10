Afghan war veteran Jason Kander discusses coping with post-traumatic stress

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Afghan war veteran Jason Kander was once a rising star in the Democratic Party until post-traumatic stress changed the direction of his life, which he explores in his new memoir, “Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD.” Kander, who is now president of national expansion with the Veterans Community Project, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: