Afghanistan: As Taliban gains ground, female judges fear for their safety

Hari Sreenivasan:

When the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, the Taliban quickly ceded control.

In the two decades since, with help from the U.S. And NATO, Afghanistan ushered in democratic elections – expanding education for women and girls, and broadening civil society. One significant change was in the criminal justice system with the appointment of more than 250 female judges across the country.

With the Taliban regaining ground, most of that progress is now under threat, as the U.S. embassy reduces its staff to "core diplomatic presence" and U.S. Troops prepare to make their complete withdrawal from the country by the end of the month.

As NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker reports, Afghan female judges are worried about their safety and their future.