After $2 trillion crypto crash, what happens next?

Andrew Corkery

Juliet Fuisz

Digital currencies have now lost $2 trillion in value after hitting a peak of $3 trillion in November 2021. There are also signs that many crypto firms have exposed themselves to riskier financial bets than previously known. Andrew Chang, a crypto consultant and former COO of Paxos, a New York-based financial institution and technology company, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

