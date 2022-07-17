News Wrap: Texas authorities detail Uvalde failures in new report

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap, the Texas House of Representatives released a nearly 80-page report detailing the inaction of hundreds of law enforcement officials on the scene of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Plus, President Biden wrapped up his trip to the Middle East amid criticism of his friendly outreach to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
