July 17, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on the NewsHour, Extreme temperatures stretched across much of Europe and flooding battered China as climate scientists warned dangerous weather events will become more common.. Texas authorities detailed law enforcement’s failures in Uvalde in a new report. Plus, the economic consequences of limiting access to abortion and a look ahead at this week’s January 6th Committee hearing.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: