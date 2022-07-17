Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on the NewsHour, Extreme temperatures stretched across much of Europe and flooding battered China as climate scientists warned dangerous weather events will become more common.. Texas authorities detailed law enforcement’s failures in Uvalde in a new report. Plus, the economic consequences of limiting access to abortion and a look ahead at this week’s January 6th Committee hearing.
