After an early forced adoption, an Indigenous man rediscovers his identity

It is estimated that in Canada, more than 3,000 babies a year are born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). Researchers have estimated that youth with FAS are 19 times more likely to be incarcerated than youth without.

So how I interpret things – not to say that my mind's warped – but some things are just a little different how I see it. You know like, I like it… I don't like to say it but, you know like, to steal, you know I didn't see anything wrong with it.

I have over eighty convictions on my record. Forty of them are B&Es. I don't break into houses, I don't, you know, carry weapons.

I broke in the businesses for the money, take the money, run to my sister and party, you know like drugs, drinking, hotel rooms and when that's all gone, go and do another B&E.