Alcoholism and recovery: stories from Canada’s Yellowknife

Just because I'm sober or because someone is sober doesn't mean that you have to completely change.

When I got out of treatment, we were texting about matching tattoos. I think it started out half as a joke and you suggested the Inuksuk.

In the past two years of my life, I've had more fun being sober than I did ever.

Well, I just finished, uh, my university diploma, which is honestly something I never thought I would say. And now that I have that, my next step is going to be pursuing a career in social work. And working with people and just trying to help whoever and whatever I can.

I've lived in Nanaimo, Toronto, London, and Yellowknife, and Yellowknife is a lot different, especially regarding drugs and alcohol. It's so easy up here to go down the rabbit hole. People react to drug use differently up here. It's known that it's a problem and it's, like, accepted that it's a problem but I feel like there's a stigma around sobriety and recovery.

You know, when I spoke out about my story, I had people in the recovery community telling me it was a bad idea. Like I shouldn't do that. I shouldn't speak about that. If there's one person who can hear someone share a story and that urges them to reach out, why is that not okay?

I'm not going to speak like I know all the answers to how to change that, but it's something that needs to be changed. And that can be changed.