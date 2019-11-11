After failed legislative attempts on DACA, fate of ‘Dreamers’ lies with Supreme Court

Judy Woodruff:

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear arguments that could decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of dreamers. That's the younger generation of undocumented immigrants brought to this country by their parents and protected from deportation.

The justices will hear arguments over a series of lawsuits around the Obama era decision and President Trump's efforts to end it.

Whatever the outcome, it will be one of the signature decisions of this session and will land right in the middle of the 2020 campaign.

Amna Nawaz looks at the stakes and how we got to this moment.