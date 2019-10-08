For DACA students, it’s hard to focus on a bright future when faced with deportation fears

Judy Woodruff:

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Obama era program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which has protected hundreds of thousands of individuals, also known as dreamers. They were brought to the U.S. by their parents illegally when they were children.

The issue before the court is whether the Trump administration acted legally when it sought to terminate the program in 2017. Since then, DACA has been closed to new enrollees.

Hari Sreenivasan recently traveled to Ohio to speak with DACA students about their experiences.

It's the latest in our special series on Rethinking College, and it's part of our regular education segment, Making the Grade.