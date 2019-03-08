After failed summit, what’s next for U.S. policy on North Korea

Nick Schifrin:

Now, that was January.

Let me read you a statement by a senior State Department official from yesterday: "Nobody in the administration advocates a step-by-step approach. In all cases, the expectation is a complete denuclearization of North Korea as a condition for all the other steps being — all the other steps being taken."

And so every expert we say — we talk to say, this is a major shift that led the president to ask for a front-loaded grand bargain, all of the North Korean nuclear weapons for all of the sanctions relief.

And the U.S. went further and demanded a freeze of chemical and biological weapons. That's not something that the U.S. has done before. And, in Hanoi, North Korea said, look, we don't trust the U.S. enough to make this kind of grand bargain.

The North Koreans put a smaller — relatively smaller deal on the table that experts we talk to say was meant to be a starting point. But the president did not like that, wanted that front-loaded bargain, and walked away, rather than negotiate.