After heated debate on race and busing, Biden campaign struggles to respond

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, these moments between Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden really get to the core and the heart of the Democratic Party, what's at stake in this primary.

So, on Kamala Harris' side, she interjected herself into the debate by saying, I'm the only black woman on this stage, and I need a moment to speak about race.

And what she was doing there was saying, African-Americans and people of color, who make up the base of the Democratic Party, we need to be able to be given the time to speak on these issues.

She then went in and told this very personal story about being bused as a little girl. And then, today, this morning, and really throughout the day, she's been rolling out these endorsements that people have been giving her, community leaders and elected officials in Iowa and New Hampshire.

So she's really trying to build on that momentum.

But on the Joe Biden camp side, the campaign is really struggling to explain his positions on federal busing and the federal government's role in busing. He said today he never, ever opposed busing.

But PolitiFact, which is a news organization that looks at these things, he — they judged that as mostly false, that he has actually said, busing is a — quote — "asinine policy."

So, campaign aides tell me they feel good about him still being the front-runner, but they're really struggling to explain his positions there.