How to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

Nonprofits and government agencies are mobilizing to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Dorian, which has already caused widespread devastation in the Bahamas and is on course to hit the Southeast United States in the coming days.

Dorian has ravaged the Bahamas with high winds and flooding, devastating thousands of homes and leaving many trapped. Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called the storm, which has left at least five people dead so far, a “historic tragedy.”

Although the storm has shifted direction in recent days, and Florida is not expected to take a direct hit, Hurricane Dorian is still expected to make its way up the east coast in the coming week. The National Hurricane Center has issued warnings for life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds up the southeast coast from Florida to the Carolinas, along with the threat of severe flooding.

Here are some ways you can help people who have already been hit by the storm and those in its path.

Red Cross

Red Cross volunteers are providing supplies such as tarps, hygiene products and hand-crank cell phone chargers for those affected in the Bahamas. In the U.S., the organization is preparing evacuation centers with cots, blankets and food while mobilizing emergency response vehicles. To make a donation to its relief efforts, call 1-800-RED CROSS, text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation, or donate online here.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by renowned chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is providing on-the-ground relief efforts with multiple kitchens and shelters located across the Bahamas and Florida. To donate $10, Text FOOD to 80100 or provide a larger donation on their website.

“I believe cooks like me ⁠— we can serve the many,” Jose Andres told the PBS NewsHour. “The best I can do for them is just show up, and try to help in these moments of need.”

Mercy Corps

The nonprofit Mercy Corps is accepting donations to its Humanitarian Response Fund to help mobilize its emergency first responder team to the Bahamas. You can make a donation here, call 1-888-747-7440, or print this form to send a contribution by mail.

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is an international nonprofit that delivers emergency services to places in conflict or in the path of natural disasters. To donate to its efforts to provide healthcare and First Responder training to impacted communities, donate on its website here.

United Way of Miami-Dade

United Way of Miami-Dade, in collaboration with the Miami Herald, has started Operation Helping Hands to support recovery efforts. All of the funds raised will go directly to help people affected in the Bahamas and other impacted areas. To donate, visit the United Way website, call 305-643-2501, or send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007.

Sol Relief

Sol Relief was started by former Virgin Islands resident and pilot Jennifer Lockwood, following the 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria. The humanitarian relief organization uses small aircrafts to deliver aid to places like Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and now ⁠— the Bahamas. Visit the organization’s website to see a complete list of supplies needed for Hurricane Dorian or donate to the group’s efforts.

The City of Miami

If you are a Florida resident, The City of Miami is donating relief supplies that were purchased for its own residents before Hurricane Dorian shifted course away from the city. Locations have now been set-up to collect supplies such as water, canned goods, can openers, diapers and first aid items. For a full list of items needed and drop-off locations, click here.