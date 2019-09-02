After Hurricane Dorian slams the Bahamas, southeastern U.S. awaits its next move

John Yang:

Well, this hurricane has been sort of on the news and in the headlines for about a week now. They started talking about it last Monday.

The good news is, that's given a lot of people a lot of time to plan. The bad news may be, it's also given a lot of people time to worry, and anxiety levels are high.

But I thought that with the — perhaps with the storm taking so long to get here, with it slowing down over the Bahamas so much, that some people might become complacent. But the people I have talked to say that they know what storms can do.

This is the — would be the eighth major hurricane to hit Florida since 2000. And a lot of people say that they know what storms can do, they respect their power. And they also point to Andrew, the storm in 1992 that did about $27 billion worth of damage, killed 65.

They say, since then, they take every storm seriously.