Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian heads toward southeast U.S.

Ken Graham:

This powerful storm like this., you know, you get 185 mile an hour winds and just significant issues when you start slowing down a situation with this. So let's look at it for a second, especially on the timing because it makes a difference in some of the track. This is 8:00 a.m. on Monday that's 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday that's slow moving.

We do expect that slow eventual turn towards the north. However, I really need everyone to focus on this cone because there could be some error with this and get a little bit of a wiggle, a little bit of a wobble, and they do that naturally that could impact the forecast down the road. So if you look at this cone you could still see a landfall in Florida. You can still see an eye, you know, the hurricane center being right on the coast there. So there's still a couple of solutions.

But either way, no matter the solution, we will see impacts on the Florida coast.