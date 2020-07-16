After Italy’s pandemic nightmare, economy falters — and poverty spreads

Malcom Brabant:

This food bank in a disused cinema is the tip of a global iceberg. It's estimated that an extra one million Italians have fallen beneath the poverty line as a result of COVID-19.

And around the world, according to Oxfam, it's estimated that 500 million people are now considered to be poor as a result of the pandemic.

The distribution center serving 100 food banks along the central Adriatic Coast is dependent on gifts. The pandemic has stimulated generosity, with supermarkets and restaurants donating food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Their contributions have been essential because of the increased demand from the streets. The operation is run by Francesco Galieni.