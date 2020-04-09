After losing their jobs, these Americans face painful choices

Judy Woodruff:

The latest jobless claims cast a stark spotlight on an emerging economic crisis in America, one that's likely to worsen in the weeks and months ahead.

We're going to show a slice of how this is affecting individuals and families, and then look at what more should be considered by the government.

Let's begin with a sampling of voices of workers who were laid off or furloughed. We asked you, our viewers, to describe the problems and choices they are facing.