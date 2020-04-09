How missed rent payments spark a ‘cascade’ of financial hardship

Judy Woodruff:

One immediate problem that millions of Americans are facing is making their rent, as you just heard, or mortgage payment. Nearly a third of people who rented an apartment didn't pay any of their rent — any of their rent — during the first week of April, according to one analysis.

A separate poll found about half of small businesses have not paid their full rent or mortgage yet either.

Paul Solman looks at the problems renters and landlords are facing.

It's part of his reporting for Making Sense.