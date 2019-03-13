After Manafort’s 2nd federal sentencing, NY prosecutor announces additional charges

William Brangham:

It's hard to tell. She certainly seemed sympathetic to the human aspect of this.

But Judge Berman Jackson is very plainspoken. She wants people, when she's speaking from the bench, to be crystal clear about what she's talking about. And she really laid into Manafort about all the crimes that he has pled guilty to. She said he knew what he was doing, he lied about it, he covered it up, and he did this for year after year after year.

She said — quote — "It's hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the amount of money that was involved here."

She also said that he perpetuated these crimes to fund a very opulent lifestyle. She said that it was buying him — quote — "more houses than one man can enjoy, more suits than one man can wear."

You could see his defense lawyers at the time were sort of rolling their eyes, thinking, my God, this is not going very well.