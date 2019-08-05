After massacre, Dayton residents demand political action on guns

Yamiche Alcindor:

Over and over again, I have been hearing from people that the president's rhetoric, as well as his inaction on gun reform, is part of the problem and part of the reason why they feel like these mass shootings continue to happen.

People here in Dayton are juggling a lot. This is a city that has a booming and rising immigrant population — immigrant population. There's also largely white suburbs that are opposed to a lot of the city's pro-immigrant policies here.

And then you have the city really dealing with a number of things that have really, really hurt the city here. You have the city dealing with a KKK rally that stirred up a lot of emotions. You also have the city dealing with a string of tornadoes that hit it and caused a lot of damage in May, and then now you have this mass shooting.

So there are people that are looking to the president to change his tone and really help with the healing in a city that's just dealing with so much.