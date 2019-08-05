El Paso shooting stuns tight-knit community that welcomes diversity

William Brangham:

Well, Judy, I think any community you go to after they have suffered a major tragedy like this, one of these mass shootings, every community across the country says, we couldn't have imagined it ever would have happened here, but especially in El Paso, which is a community that — when you think of the shooter saying he targeted the place because of immigrants, this is a community unlike I have ever seen anywhere else in the U.S., that so embraces their immigrant identity.

You can see Mexico from where I'm standing right here. The constant flow of Mexicans and Americans back and forth over the border, one man here referred to it as one city, being Juarez and El Paso, that is divided into two countries.

And that's really the sense you get here. Every single person we have talked to has said, we welcome immigrants here, we have immigrants in our families, we live on this side of the border, we live on that side of the border.

And so that warm embrace of dual nationalities. When you see — I'm standing in the parking lot of a mall here. You see Mexican license plates all over the place. That kind of community, when you suddenly have violence visited upon it because of immigration is especially jarring.