News Wrap: Police and protesters clash again in Hong Kong

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the day's other news.

Wall Street had its worst losses of the year, after China's currency hit an 11-year low against the U.S. dollar. The move sparked new fears about the escalating trade war. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 767 points to close at 25717. The Nasdaq fell 278 points, and the S&P 500 gave up 87. The Dow and the S&P were down about 3 percent. The Nasdaq lost 3.5 percent.

Late today, the U.S. accused China of being a currency manipulator, in violation of international agreements.

New violence has broken out in Hong Kong after a general strike by pro-democracy forces disrupted commuter traffic. The protests lasted all day, with some throwing rocks and police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

After nightfall, demonstrators set fires at police stations. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, urged restraint.