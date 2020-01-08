After missile strikes on Iraqi bases, U.S. and Iran both appear to de-escalate

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president's actions in Iran and his speech today have really become a political fault line here in Washington and on the campaign trail.

So, first, you have the president, through his reelection bid, through the Trump campaign, now running ads saying that he should be reelected because he killed that Iranian general. He's running ads that hopefully we're showing people now on Facebook and on social media making the case that he should be reelected as commander in chief because of that.

I want to also add to the fact that the president did make a misleading statement today about a Democrat. He made the case that Iran was able to fund this strike that they made last night through money that was given to them by the previous administration, the Obama administration.

That's not entirely accurate. Judy, instead, actually, the Iran nuclear deal was about unfreezing some assets that Iran already had. This was not just Barack Obama writing a check to Iran, even though there was some money given to that.

The other thing to note is that Democrats and Republicans still seem very split along party lines about the way that they're seeing the killing of this general. You have Democrats largely skeptical, telling me and White House producer Meredith Lee that they really aren't buying the administration's — their assessment of whether or not there was an immediate threat.

And, largely, Republicans are backing the president on this, except for, as Nick noted, Mike Lee, who said, not only that this was one of the worst briefings that he had ever attended by top U.S. national security officials, but he also said that he was insulted, because, at one point during the briefing, national security officials said that lawmakers should not be debating whether or not the president should be doing more military intervention.

And he said that he took that as an insult, because, essentially, senators should be able to talk about what the president's going to be doing militarily.

So, you have even members of the president's own party questioning whether or not they're being seen as an equal branch of government. But, largely, all of this is still surrounded by politics. So we're going to have to continue to closely watch how this plays out in Washington and on the campaign trail.