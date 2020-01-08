U.S. should ‘drive a wedge’ between Iranian regime and its people, says Rep. Gallagher

Judy Woodruff:

And let's turn now to Capitol Hill, where we have been discussing, for reaction from lawmakers firsthand.

First up, Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin. He's a member of the Armed Services Committee. He's also a Marine Corps veteran. He deployed to Iraq twice as a commander of intelligence teams.

Congressman Gallagher, thank you very much for joining us.

So, we did hear the president say, in so many words, that the United States, Iran appears to have stepped back from the brink.

But we're also hearing — and we just heard it from our analyst Karim Sadjadpour — that it very well may be that Iran has other things in mind.

How do we know that hostilities are at an end?