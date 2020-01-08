Rep. Crow: Congressional questions about Soleimani strike ‘have not been answered’

Judy Woodruff:

And now for a Democrat's take.

This morning, several Democrats sent a letter to President Trump calling for the administration to release an unclassified explanation for killing Iran's Qasem Soleimani, as well as its strategy for dealing with Iran going forward.

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, was one of them. He's a former Army Ranger who served in both Iraq and in Afghanistan.

Congressman Crow, thank you very much for joining us again.

How convinced are you, the first thing I want to ask, is that hostilities have ended between the United States and Iran? The president today was talking peace. But how certain are you that there won't be some — another attack of some kind?